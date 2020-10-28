An inside look at cranberry growing

BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - It's no secret that Wisconsin is a major dairy producer, but did you know the state is also known for its cranberries? Each year, cranberry growers in the Badger State harvest over half the world's supply of the fruit!

But whether the cranberries are concentrated, candied, or canned, they all have the same start.



Jim Bible has been in the cranberry growing business for 39 years.

"I looked at the lifestyle and thought, what a great quality of life, and it was something I wanted to try and I've been doing it ever since," he reflected.



After growing up with a cranberry marsh in the family, Bible decided it was time to grow his own berries. He's now the owner of Brockway Cranberry, which distributes to Ocean Spray.

"We started this Brockway Cranberry from scratch in 1992 and we're at 90 acres today," Bible said.



Each year, Bible produces an average of three million pounds of cranberries, which are typically harvested in October. Issac Zarecki, with the Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association, explained the harvesting process.

"The way growers harvest is they flood the beds, they take a machine called the harrow, and that knocks the berries off," Zarecki explained. "Once the berries are knocked off, they take a boom and they corral them into a circle, and then they take a berry pump and lift them out of the beds."

Cranberry marshes are spread all across the state, but would you recognize one on the side of the road? Zaraecki said, most people probably wouldn't.

"A lot of people don't know that cranberries grow in dry soil, not water," Zarecki said. "Water is only used during harvest, and the berries float."

Those berries float easily because they're hollow on the inside; four air pockets are what cause them to rise so easily when flooded in the marsh.



Bible said the job is different every day, but similar every year, adding that his favorite time is harvest.

"You see what you've done for the last 364 days of the year: protecting these things through the winter, taking care of them," Bible said, gesturing to the marsh behind him. "Then when I'm on the machine, knocking them off and seeing all the fruit come up, I really enjoy that."

Even after nearly four decades in the business, Bible said his tastes haven't changed when it comes to both his career and the cranberries. In fact, he still eats cranberries all the time! He said his favorite way to eat them, is to stick a toothpick in a fresh cranberry before dipping it in warm caramel. A combination, he said, tastes just like a "miniature caramel apple."