104-year-old rents chopper for northern Denmark family visit

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — What is a 104-year-old woman to do if she wants to visit family members but can’t sit in a car for a long period of time? Denmark resident Margrethe Hansen opted to take a helicopter to go see her 82-year-old son and her grandchildren on Tuesday. A grandson picked up Hansen from her retirement home and accompanied her and a nurse on an 108-mile flight. Hansen saw her relatives’ new houses from the sky and visited with them on the ground before taking the chopper back home the same day. She told a Danish TV channel, “I do not know what it costs, but it was worth the money.”