US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and several Western allies are accusing the Syrian government of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections in 2021, and avoid U.N.-supervised voting as called for by the U.N. Security Council. U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills urged the Security Council to “do everything in its power” to prevent Bashar Assad’s government from blocking agreement on a new constitution in 2020. The U.S., France and Germany called for preparations to begin for U.N.-supervised elections. Russia said Syrians should negotiate without outside interference and the constitutional committee shouldn’t be subject to deadlines.