UK sends flagship for joint naval drills with Cyprus, France

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Britain has flexed its naval muscles in its largest-ever deployment off Cyprus to make its presence felt in the volatile region and underscore what officials said was the country’s post-Brexit commitment to buttressing Europe’s security. A three-ship strike force centered around the Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Albion on Tuesday conducted joint maneuvers with Cypriot and French warships in waters off the coastal town of Limassol. The main part of the exercise involved Cypriot special forces and British Royal Marines boarding a supposedly hijacked ship by fast-roping down to the deck from hovering helicopters and by small, highly maneuverable speed boats coming alongside the vessel.