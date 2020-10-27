Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22
Big Lake def. Princeton, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15
Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11
Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-9, 25-7, 25-12
DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-7, 26-24
Frazee def. Perham, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14
Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Henning def. New York Mills, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
Jordan def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Maple Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-5, 25-21, 25-18
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22
Monticello def. St. Francis, 25-4, 25-15, 25-12
Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18
Mora def. Milaca, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22
Mounds View def. Park (Cottage Grove)
New Prague def. Orono, 25-15, 28-26, 25-12
North St. Paul def. Henry Sibley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Northfield def. Austin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10
Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17
Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 14-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
St. Louis Park def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14
Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-16, 25-6, 25-14
Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/