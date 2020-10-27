 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:59 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Melrose, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22

Big Lake def. Princeton, 25-20, 25-21, 25-15

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-21, 25-15

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-14, 25-11, 25-11

Chanhassen def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Chaska def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14

Cloquet def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-9, 25-7, 25-12

DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-21, 25-7, 26-24

Frazee def. Perham, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Grand Rapids def. Hibbing, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16

Henning def. New York Mills, 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

Holy Angels def. Columbia Heights, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

Jordan def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13

Maple Lake def. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-5, 25-21, 25-18

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11

Minnetonka def. St. Michael-Albertville, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22

Monticello def. St. Francis, 25-4, 25-15, 25-12

Moorhead def. Bemidji, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

Mora def. Milaca, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22

Mounds View def. Park (Cottage Grove)

New Prague def. Orono, 25-15, 28-26, 25-12

North St. Paul def. Henry Sibley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19

Northfield def. Austin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-10

Rochester Century def. Winona, 25-21, 25-14, 25-17

Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13, 25-13

Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 14-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Tri-City United, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14

St. Louis Park def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Stillwater def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14

Wayzata def. Buffalo, 25-16, 25-6, 25-14

Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

