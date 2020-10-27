 Skip to Content

T-Mobile offers up yet another TV streaming service

2:05 pm National news from the Associated Press

Yet another service provider is jumping into the TV streaming wars. This time it’s T-Mobile and its TVision service with live news, entertainment and sports channels, starting at $10 a month. It launches for T-Mobile postpaid subscribers Nov. 1 and all customers next year. T-Mobile says it’s aiming to offer a simpler and and cheaper service for people dissatisfied with cable. But it’s entering a crowded field of competing streaming services that are also aiming to do just that. And most have found it difficult to sustain low prices over time.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content