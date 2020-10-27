September factory orders up 1.9%, economists see risks ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a better-than-expected 1.9% in September with a key category that tracks business investment showing a solid gain as well. The Commerce Department said the September rise in durable goods orders followed a smaller 0.4% increase in August and was the best gain since an 11.8% surge in July. Orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending, rose 1% in September after bigger gains in July and August. The pace of durable goods orders has slowed since an initial burst in demand as the country re-opened after the spring shutdown.