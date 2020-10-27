Record number of deaths, new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin recorded 64 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 5,262 positive tests, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The numbers are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, topping the previous single-day high cases (4,591) and deaths (48).

Locally, Eau Claire County added 122 new cases bringing the county's total to 2,442 positives. There have been 29,473 negative tests.

In Chippewa County, 1,581 people have ever tested positive. That is up 48 from Monday. Negative tests stand at 18,568.

Dunn County added 22 new cases on Tuesday bringing the total of positives to 1,039. Negatives stand at 11,098.

Deaths didn't change in any of those three counties - Eau Claire remains at 12, Chippewa at 11 and Dunn with one.

You can find data for your county here.