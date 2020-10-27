Rays, Dodgers grateful to have fans at neutral-site Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — World Series games are being limited to about 11,000 mask-wearing fans each night at a neutral site in Texas because of the coronavirus. They are the smallest crowds for the Fall Classic in more than 100 years. But players for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are just happy to have folks on hand at all at the home of the Texas Rangers. The first crowds of the pandemic-shortened season came during the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field. Mask compliance is good on the concourses in the new retractable-roof stadium. It’s spottier in the stands.