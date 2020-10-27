Puerto Rico scraps pandemic safe sex campaign amid criticism

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Health Department had unveiled a safe sex campaign recommending masturbation as a way to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus but later scrapped it following heavy criticism from the U.S. territory’s conservative sector. Hours after publicizing the campaign that went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, the department erased its message in a move that some health experts denounced as coronavirus cases in Puerto Rico keep growing. The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 32,400 confirmed cases, more than 31,000 probable ones and more than 800 deaths.