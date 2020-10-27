Plenty of cold sunshine on the way

It's cold.

Okay, yes we know that. When will it end?

The last 8 days we've seen high temperatures below 40 degrees. Tuesday's forecast high will make that 9 days in a row, but we'll squash that streak starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 30's and winds Tuesday will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will top out near 25 mph. Thus, wind chills will range from 15 to 25 degrees.

A large region of high pressure will keep the sky clear Tuesday. A passing clipper low will move through northern Minnesota and across Lake Superior. While they may see some flakes in northern Wisconsin, we'll get a few passing clouds that will stick around through Wednesday morning.

That will at least help hold temperatures in the 20's overnight, but it will still feel like the lower teens with the winds holding strong through Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week is an up and down battle for the 40's and 50's. A few weak waves will teeter-totter our temperatures. Halloween looks like it'll be right about average and we might see a few flakes in the evening.