Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that at least three people killed when insurgents launched a coordinated attack against a police base in eastern Afghanistan. A provincial health director in Khost province says that so far three dead bodies and around 30 wounded people both military and civilian are bright to hospital. The attack in Khost happens while the Afghan government continues to fight Taliban militants even as peace talks in Qatar between the two sides take place for the first time. No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Khost. An interior ministry spokesman says that earlier morning a vehicle full of explosive detonated near a base belonging to police special force. He adds that so far four attackers killed and Afghan forces in gun battle with two others.