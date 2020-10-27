North High School students help their neighbors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Now for some news that is "Positively Chippewa Valley," students from North High School gave a helping hand to their neighbors on Tuesday.

Over 40 students from the high school safely gathered and offered free lawn care services to any nearby residents.

These services include things like raking and bagging leaves while also providing a helping hand for any other yard work requests.

And despite the challenges of the pandemic, this year, the students have already doubled the number of people they helped from the previous two years.

"I think the first year we maybe did six or seven lawns, and this year we have like 21 lawns which is really cool to see that growing," said Reva Syverson, Student Council president.

"Some of them have been older folks, who need a little bit of help or, folks who didn't need help but would like us to rake their parents' lawn which is pretty cool," said Levin Mesiar, Student Council advisor. "We had some individuals who have, one just went through a divorce and he couldn't explain how helpful it was for us to do this. So, really cool opportunity for these guys to give back."

North High School intends to host a number of similar community events in the near future.