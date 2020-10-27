North feels prepared for winter sports season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - All winter sports at North High School are scheduled to start on time, Huskies Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner said Tuesday.

After choosing not to participate in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association fall sports season, Eau Claire Area School District announced last week it would play sports during the winter season.

Pernsteiner said the focus in the fall was making sure academics in school was possible. North High School learned its cohort model was successful and that students and parents have followed guidelines and health protocols well enough to avoid a school shutdown from a positive COVID-19 case.

"What that tells us is what happens in the afternoon beyond the end of the school day won't impact hopefully what goes on between the hours of (7:00 a.m.) and (3:00 p.m.)," Pernsteiner said. "Bottom line is we're prepared to have the winter seasons, as prepared as we can be. If things happen, we certainly can adjust and restrict things more if we have to."

The earliest day for practice for gymnastics, boys and girls hockey and girls basketball is Monday, November 16. The first practice for wrestling, boys basketball and boys swimming and diving can be a week later.

Schools are following WIAA winter sports recommendations and local health department guidelines. Pernsteiner said policies and procedures related to spectators, officials and athletes are among the moving parts involved in starting the season. He said finding enough space for teams to practice safely has been a challenge.

Pernsteiner said he anticipates fans will be allowed in some capacity at Big Rivers Conference events, but that decision has not been made yet.