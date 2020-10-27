Nicaragua approves “cybercrimes” law, alarming rights groups

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s unicameral legislature has approved a law establishing prison sentences for using online platforms to spread false information or information that could raise alarm among people. The bill had been pushed by President Daniel Ortega’s ruling Sandinista Front party and had raised alarm among opposition and human rights groups. Another recently approved law requires groups receiving financing from abroad to register as “foreign agents.” In early October, the European Parliament passed a resolution saying the laws “will worsen the climate of intimidation, threats and human rights violations” since massive street protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega began in April 2018.