New York to increase testing of public transit workers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it’s embarking on a first-in-the-nation testing program to guard against a second wave of the new coronavirus among transit workers. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye said the goal will be to test 15% of frontline workers weekly. That would amount to roughly 6,000 bus and subway workers, Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. The testing will be done at field sites including bus depots and subway and train yards, and at several medical assessment and operational health centers. Results will be available within 24 to 48 hours. More than 120 MTA employees have died from COVID-19 this year.