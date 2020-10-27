4 dead, 15 rescued in English Channel migrant boat sinking

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say at least four migrants, including two children, have died when their boat capsized while they and at least 15 other migrants tried to cross the English Channel to Britain. Rescue operations are still under way, according to the regional administration for the Nord region. It said in a statement that those confirmed dead so far are a 5-year-old and 8-year-old child, and an adult woman and adult man. Such crossings have become increasingly common but deaths are rare. French authorities Tuesday mobilized five ships and a Belgian helicopter nearby after the migrant boat was reported to be in distress off the coast of Dunkirk.