K-pop band TWICE reveals its daring side on new album

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — TWICE, a popular K-pop group known for its catchy lyrics and colorful aesthetics, has released its second full album, a collection that invites listeners into the band’s more daring side. “Eyes Wide Open,” released Monday, features the lead single “I Can’t Stop Me.” The all-female group, which debuted in 2015 and has achieved success in both Japan and South Korea, sat down with The Associated Press to talk about the project. Nayeon, one of the band’s nine members, said that “I Can’t Stop Me” has lyrics about “not being able to control ourselves crossing the line.” The track sees TWICE explore the boundaries between good and bad, revealing a more daring side of the band.