Jefferson Award Winner: Gayle Klitzke

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This month's Jefferson Award winner is the founder of a program that lightens the load weighing down dozens of Chippewa Falls community members.

"It was easier just to go to a clothing giveaway than have money to go to the laundromat," said Gayle Klitzke.

In 2015, a school social worker came to Klitzke and the Mission Coalition, a group of area churches and agencies working to better the community. The social worker said there was an issue in the district. Families couldn't afford to wash their piling clothes.

Barb Walk, volunteer

"As a former teacher, I know some of the children did not have clean clothes," said volunteer, Barb Walk. "And it has to do with your self-esteem to have something clean on."

Matt Amundson, volunteer

"People enjoy being clean, and when you don't have that opportunity, it's disheartening," said another volunteer, Matt Amundson.

However, that isn't the only road block residents face.

"A lot of places people are living, do not have laundry facilities on site," said Klitzke.

So, Klitzke said people were just throwing away their clothes. That's when she got to work, forming a new program called 'Lighten Your Load.' It's a program that offers free laundry services, prayer and other resources to a very diverse group of community members.









Courtesy: Gayle Klitzke

"What we are finding is a lot of the elderly people, again who are living on a fixed income of social security, absolutely can't manage with their medical bills, food and laundry issues," said Klitzke.

The group also provides assistance to single parents, families and those struggling with homelessness. Last year, 'Lighten Your Load' served 712 individuals and washed almost 1,500 loads of laundry. But it's not just the service that keeps Gayle and her volunteers giving.

"The social connections with some of these people are just outstanding," said Amundson. "They are good people on hard times."

The program has been growing every year, but in March, it came to a halt, due to COVID-19. So, the group got creative to keep their program running.

"At the present time, we are at a different location and giving out laundry cards that can only be used for washers and dryers," said Klitzke. "But the downside is again that relationship piece, that we are missing that totally."

However, the new format isn't without its challenges.

"It's just mushrooming, our finances are going to run out long before the need does," said Klitzke. "So we are going to have to be pretty creative as to how we are going to fund the program."

For now, Klitzke and her 30 volunteers will continue to keep the community feeling clean.

"Volunteering gives you a sense of self worth that nothing else can," said Amundson. "Money doesn't do it for you."

"It's a joy. In fact when Gayle puts out a list for volunteers, you better get on the computer right away, because that list fills up fast," said Walk.

'Lighten Your Load' is funding by the Chippewa County Community Foundation, area churches, service groups and more. Head to the program's Facebook page for more information.

To nominate someone for a Jefferson Award, tap/click here.