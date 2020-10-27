Israel looks to far-right figure to head Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel plans to nominate a far-right former general and Cabinet minister who once called for the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank to head the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial. Effie Eitam, a religious nationalist with a history of harsh rhetoric toward the Palestinians and Israel’s Arab minority, is also a staunch advocate of Jewish settlements in the occupied territories, which are widely seen as a violation of international law. Groups representing Holocaust survivors have expressed concern his appointment could tarnish one of the world’s leading institutions for Holocaust remembrance.