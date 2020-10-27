Important Minnesota high court race sits on back of ballot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota voters may be fixated on the presidential or other high-profile races, but there’s an important contest on the back of the ballot. Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen is facing voters for the first time since his appointment in 2018. Challenging him is frequent candidate Michelle MacDonald. She’s making her fourth bid for a seat on a court that has disciplined her before over professional conduct, and could impose new restrictions on her law license. Both candidates are hoping voters turn over their ballots. In 2016, 26% fewer votes were cast for Supreme Court justice than for president.