How to celebrate Halloween during the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's the spookiest time of the year, but given the pandemic, many families are wondering: is there a way to trick-or-treat without taking COVID-19 home in the process?

Like many holidays this year, health officials are encouraging the public to seek alternatives when celebrating.

Instead of going door-to-door on Saturday night, a local nurse suggested donning your favorite costume from the comfort of your own home.

"Suggested alternatives are things like having a party with your kids at home," said Tyler Bowe, a registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. "Halloween is so much fun for young kids that I don't think anyone wants to take away the joy of having them dress up and have that fun, but I think the primary concern is safety for the kids."

While local health department officials advise against trick-or-treating, if you do plan to head out, here are the official times for doing so:

Eau Claire : Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treating is not happening this year.

: Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Downtown trick-or-treating is not happening this year. Altoona : Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There is also a drive-thru trick-or-treat option that will take place at 4 p.m. at Hobbs Sports Center.

: Trick-or-treating will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There is also a drive-thru trick-or-treat option that will take place at 4 p.m. at Hobbs Sports Center. Chippewa Falls: Trick-or-treating will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. A drive-thru alternative is also provided on Friday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

If you do plan to trick-or-treat, health officials suggest kids incorporate a face mask into their costume, only trick-or-treat with people they live with and use hand sanitizer between every few homes. If you're the one passing out candy Saturday night, officials suggest handing it out in small grab bags or using a distribution cup to avoid contact.