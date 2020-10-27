Hometown Conversations: What is ‘Gerrymandering’ and redrawing district maps independently.

Dunn County (WQOW) - Wisconsin has often been an example of Gerrymandering. A process where the legislative majority party draws district maps to favor their own party in order to keep control.

On the Nov. 3 ballot residents in Dunn and Rusk County are getting the opportunity to let their voices be heard if they want to change the process to be redrawn by an independent, non-partisan group.

Other counties across the state have voted on this advisory referendum to signal to lawmakers that the people want a more independent process. They call it "fair maps."

News 18's Katie Phernetton sat down with political science expert. Dr. Kim Zagorski at UW-Stout about what Gerrymandering looks like, why this is a critical question on the ballot and what the next steps will be. Watch the video above.