Health panel proposes colon cancer tests start at 45, not 50

NEW YORK (AP) — A panel of U.S. health experts wants adults to start getting colon cancer screenings at 45. That’s five years younger than previous guidelines. The change reflects a growing concern about rising rates of colon cancer in younger people. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force released the draft recommendations Tuesday. How often someone should get screened after age 45 depends on the type of test and other factors. The task force change brings it in line with the American Cancer Society, which previously lowered the age to start screening from 50 to 45.