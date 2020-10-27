 Skip to Content

Greek navy minesweeper, Portuguese cargo ship collide

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a Greek navy minesweeper and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship have collided outside the country’s main port of Piraeus. The crash left two navy crew slightly injured and prompted the evacuation of the military vessel.  It was not immediately clear why the two ships collided. The coast guard said all 27 navy crew members were rescued from the minesweeper, which sustained damage. The two injured crew members were transported to a hospital, while the rest were transferred to another navy vessel.  

