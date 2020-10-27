 Skip to Content

Feds sending 1.7 million COVID tests to Wisconsin

MADISON (WQOW) - As the Badger State continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is getting 1.7 million COVID tests from the federal government.

The tests are the antigen variety, which officials say can diagnose the coronavirus in as little as 15 minutes.

According to the federal government, it will be up to Governor Tony Evers to distribute the tests.

The feds list schools, nursing homes and first responders as priorities for the tests.

