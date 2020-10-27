Eau Claire porch pirate suspect arrested Tuesday morning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Halloween is just around the corner, but authorities say it's not ghosts and ghouls you should be worried about. It's porch pirates.

Eau Claire police said they responded to multiple calls for porch pirating within a few hours of each other on Monday.

These photos are from a woman who lives near Agnes Street and Ohm Avenue, who said the woman in the pictures stole three of her family's packages in broad daylight Monday.

Police believe the female suspect in the photos is the same woman who stole other packages that same day.

To help prevent yourself from being a victim, officers suggest requesting the post office to hold your item or getting an app that unlocks your door remotely.

"If you can get packages delivered to your place of work, by all means do that. If you can have it delivered to a different address where you know that someone's going to be home at a certain period of time, you can contact your carrier and ask for signature confirmation so that they don't just deliver it to an empty house," said officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department.

Miller said the suspect is Kalysta Griffin of Eau Claire, and she was arrested Tuesday morning.

She's charged with larceny and operating a stolen vehicle. Some stolen property has been recovered.

Police posted about this string of porch pirating earlier this week on Facebook.