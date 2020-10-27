 Skip to Content

Court: Belgium violated human rights in Sudan migrant’s case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Belgium violated the rights of a Sudanese refugee it deported three years ago despite a Belgian court’s decision against the move. The Strasbourg-based court said Tuesday that the refugee, who had entered Belgium illegally as he tried to reach the United Kingdom, took shelter in a Brussels park with another 100 migrants from Sudan. After his arrest, he was ordered to leave the country and transferred to a migrant detention center. The man had told an official at the center that he fled Sudan because he was wanted by authorities in the African country.

Associated Press

