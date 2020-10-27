Contact tracers face difficulty as pandemic continues

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With COVID-19 cases spiking across Wisconsin and overwhelming health departments, local contact tracers are unable to notify all close contacts of a positive case. This, as one physician has said tracers, in general, are having a much harder time finding the sources of transmission.

According to Dr. Laura Breeher, the medical director for Mayo Clinic Occupational Health Services, right now, most COVID spread is happening in public spaces. But, she said contact tracing is not difficult if transmission occurs during a small group gathering, because people are able to identify those they'd come in contact with.

Breeher said contact tracing becomes much more difficult when someone has tested positive and recently attended a mass gathering because they won't be able to recall the identity of everyone they'd been around.

"In these situations, it shifts almost to mass notifications of areas," Breeher said. "We've seen in the news that public health will reach out and say, 'anyone that's been in this bar on these dates may have been exposed.' But it's almost impossible to tell if you were or if you weren't because you won't know who the person was that had COVID."

Breeher said the best thing to do is assume every person is COVID-positive; meaning, because some people show no symptoms, it's best to keep your circle small, keep your distance and wear a face mask. Breeher added to always pick up the phone if the health department calls because the sooner you can be made aware of exposure and then quarantine, the safer it will be for everyone.