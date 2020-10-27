Collins votes against Barrett, heads home to save Senate job

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is back on the campaign trail after another controversial vote on another of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Collins’ vote for Brett Kavanaugh emboldened Democrats who want to oust her. This time, she voted against Amy Coney Barrett out of fairness to Democrats who were denied an election-year vote on then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Democrats aren’t giving her credit for standing up to the GOP, saying she only votes against her party when her vote won’t change the outcome.