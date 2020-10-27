Chippewa Falls Superintendent says remote learning decision was “agonizing” to make

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- This week, Chippewa Falls schools are filled with students and staff pushing through a school year full of uncertainty and changes, and another change is coming on November 4 in the district, with students and staff being sent home again for virtual learning.

The district announced that October 28 will be the final in-person school day for all students, and schools will shift to fully remote learning through at least November 30, a decision that Superintendent Jeff Holmes didn't take lightly.

"It was agonizing to make this decision," Holmes said. "I am always an optimistic person, and I wanted to remain in-person because we do believe in Chippewa Falls that in-person is best for our kids."

Holmes says as of Tuesday, 294 students and staff members are in quarantine, and 23 staff absences were reported, forcing the district to scramble to fill positions.

"Our system of mitigation has been working quite well up until this past weekend, but it became a tipping point, and we need to reset," Holmes said.

However, not all families in the district agree with the decision.

"I actually asked one of my kids a little bit ago, how do you feel about this? And he said that he was confused and angry," said Andrea Gassen, a parent of four students in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Gassen, who works part time and takes classes at Chippewa Valley Technical College, says virtual learning is difficult for her kids, and parents like herself who are busy with their own work.

"There's a lot of kids that aren't going to make it through because parents need to go to work," Gassen said.

Superintendent Holmes says he understands the concerns from families over the decision, but hopes everyone understands it's necessary for the safety of the students.

"Patience, understanding and grace to handle all of this is extremely important, for everybody involved," Holmes said.