Chippewa Falls PD name stabbing suspect, say he is on the run

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Police in Chippewa Falls say they think they know who is responsible for a stabbing last weekend. What they do not know is where that person is.

Police were called to the area of Marshall Park early Saturday morning. They say there was a stabbing and four people were hurt.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said Kyler Korn, 19, of Chippewa Falls, is the department's main suspect.

They are also hoping to speak to Terue Xiong, 20, and Tyler Thornby, 22, both of Chippewa Falls. Police are calling them "persons of interest."

Kelm said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The chief added that everybody who was injured is expected to survive.