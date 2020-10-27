Chi High fall sports season ending this week

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The fall sports season will wrap up early for Chippewa Falls High School due to a transition to fully remote learning, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said Tuesday.

Activities Director Mike Thompson confirmed to News 18 in a text message the Cardinals football team will play at Marshfield on Friday, Haley Mason will race at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 State Boys and Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday, and the girls swimming and diving team will compete at River Falls on Saturday.

After those events are completed, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will reassess when it will be appropriate to return to athletics, Thompson told News 18.

The swimming and diving postseason is scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 7. All other Cardinals fall sports seasons - tennis, volleyball and boys soccer - have already finished.

The school district's last day of in-person learning is Wednesday. Fully-remote learning will begin Wednesday, November 4.

Holmes said a reassessment of community health and staffing will happen on November 18. If the situation looks positive to move back to in-person learning, athletics could resume on November 23, he said.

"When we made a decision to be in person and let people know about moving towards fully remote, that that would also mean we wouldn't be able to have athletics," Holmes said. "I think I have to maintain that approach based on everything I currently know."

The WIAA's modified winter sports season calendar allows gymnastics, boys and girls hockey and girls basketball to begin practice on November 16. Wrestling, boys basketball and boys swimming and diving are scheduled to begin practice on November 23.