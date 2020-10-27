Alice in Dairyland talks health benefits of chocolate milk

(WQOW) -- With Halloween coming up fast, many people will be eating all kinds of candy and chocolate. But there is one kind of chocolate that's actually good for you!

This year's Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, took time to chat with us live on Daybreak to explain to us the health benefits of chocolate milk. She says chocolate milk is packed with nutrients like Calcium, Vitamin D, and Protein. In fact, each 8-ounce serving has a total of 8 grams of protein to help build strong muscles. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also say those 9-years-old and older, should have three servings of low-fat and fat-free dairy foods like cheese, yogurt, and milk. And chocolate milk isn't considered a sugary drink by both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association.

But not only is chocolate milk good for young kids, it's also a versatile snack. Nunes says you can serve it hot or cold and use it in recipes like Chocolate Milk Overnight Oats or Chocolate Pumpkin Pancakes. And when you have drunk all your chocolate milk, you can turn the carton into a spooky decoration, just in time for Halloween.

Best of all, Nunes says buying chocolate milk can also benefit our local dairy farmers. All you have to do is look for the Proudly Wisconsin Badge or the number 55 on milk cartons to make sure you are buying fresh and local milk.

For more information on this year's Alice in Dairyland, check out her website.