A look at ‘Wintober’ records over past few days

A stretch of cold and snowy weather makes it feel like this month needs a new name such as 'Wintober'. We've broken or tied 4 records in the past three days not including today, and all were wintry in nature.

Saturday through Monday all set or tied record cold high temperatures, and Sunday's inch of snow is also a daily snow record. This stretch comes after last Tuesday's record snowfall that also set the October monthly snow record.

The good news is after today, temperatures will start to go uphill again. Today was definitely chilly with highs at best reaching the mid 30s across Western Wisconsin, falling well short of today's average high of 53 that drops to 52 for tomorrow's average.

However, today was a step up as it was not a record coldest high, and temps will trend upwards starting tonight when lows hold in the mid to upper 20s. That's only a few degrees below average, and tomorrow's high will be in the mid 40s. In fact, the entire 7 day forecast has forecast highs of at least 40 and a couple days with highs expected to rise above 50, including an above average high for election day!

Precipitation chances are slim, but there could be some light rain or mix tomorrow through Thursday, with some flurries or light snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Another small chance arrives Halloween.