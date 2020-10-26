Xcel announces plans for 1,100-acre solar facility in western Wisconsin

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - Xcel's transition to clean energy has made significant progress as it announces plans to construct the largest solar facility in western Wisconsin.

Mark Stoering, the president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan, calls the plan, "another example of our commitment to clean, reliable and affordable energy."

The company will invest more than $100 million to build the solar facility on privately owned land in Pierce County.

It'll be built on 1,100 acres in the town of Gilman. Once built, Xcel says it is expected to generate $300,000 a year in shared revenue for Pierce County and the town of Gilman.

If approved, construction will begin in late 2021 with plans to be generating clean, renewable energy in 2022.

Xcel is the first major utility company in the nation to anounce plan to go carbon neutral by 2050.