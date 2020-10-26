Virtual karaoke contest raising money for REACH

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many charity events were canceled because of the pandemic, but one nonprofit is hosting a karaoke contest online.

REACH, an organization that helps adults and children with disabilities, is doing its first ever virtual fundraiser called Rockin' for REACH.

For $1 a vote, people can pick their favorite singer as many times as they want.

REACH Foundation Executive Director Adrian Klenz said they're actually ahead of where they were last year in terms of overall donations, but added there's always that concern of making it past the pandemic.

"I'm hoping that we can at least break even to what we're accustomed to doing in previous years, but I know it's tough for everybody, everyone, local businesses, families, everyone's struggling," Klenz said. "So we're always grateful when people can support REACH and the REACH Foundation. And so we're hoping people can give what they can."

17-year-old Kylie Smith is one of 12 contestants competing, and she's been singing for as long as she could talk.

"I thought it was a really good way to help my community and I also love singing so I thought they kind of went together. It's just a great fundraiser in general," Smith said.

WQOW is a proud sponsor of Rockin' for REACH.

To vote for your favorite singer, click here. Voting closes November 1st.