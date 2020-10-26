Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

Refugees from places like the Congo and Iraq have seen their protections in the U.S. fade over the last four years as the Trump administration chips away at policies once designed to protect some of the world’s most vulnerable people. Ahead of an election that will determine who could influence the outcome of their cases, those given humanitarian protections still struggle to resettle in America, bring their families or remain in the country. President Donald Trump has pushed to reduce both illegal and legal immigration, while Democrat Joe Biden favors more generous refugee policies.