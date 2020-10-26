Turkey: Suspect detonates explosives following police chase

ANKARA (AP) — An unidentified militant has detonated an explosive device following a police chase near Turkey’s border with Syria, killing himself, officials and media reports said. There were no other casualties. The incident occurred Monday in the town of Iskenderun, in Hatay province after police tried to stop two people at a road block, according to the local governor. Gov. Rahmi Dogan said on Twitter that an explosion took place as “one out of two terrorists” was “rendered ineffective” following the chase. The security operation was ongoing, he said. HaberTurk television said the suspect died after detonating an explosive device.