Turkish lira drops to record low over US sanction threat

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has fallen to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to slap sanctions over his government’s decision to test its Russian-made air defense system. The lira dropped another 1.3% to 8.06 against the dollar on Monday, a day after Erdogan dared Washington to impose sanctions after the NATO-member country tested the S-400 air defense system it purchased from Russia. The lira has lost around 25% of its value this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy and amid concerns over Turkey’s troubled relations with the United States and several European nations.  

