Three-way talks over Ethiopia’s Nile River dam set to resume

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River will resume Tuesday, the chairman of the African Union, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. Ramaphosa said that talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam broke off seven weeks ago and are set to and restart after extensive consultations with the three countries by the African Union. He said the resumption of the talks shows the “strong political will and commitment” by the leaders of the three countries to achieve a “peaceful and amicable resolution” of the issues over the dam. Ethiopia is nearing completion of the $4.6 billion dam.