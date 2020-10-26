Sudan’s leader: Israel deal ‘incentive’ to end pariah status

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leader says the decision to normalize ties with Israel was an incentive for President Donald Trump’s administration to end Sudan’s international pariah status. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, told state television Monday that without the deal Sudan would have had to wait until deep into next year to be removed from the U.S.’s list of state sponsors of terrorism. Trump’s administration has tied the de-listing of Sudan to a deal to normalize ties with the Jewish state. The African country is the third Arab state — after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — to move to normalize relations with Israel.