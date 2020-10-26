Rwandan genocide suspect sent to UN court in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court in the Netherlands says that an 87-year-old Rwandan arrested in France has been transferred to its custody. Monday’s transfer comes nearly 23 years after Félicien Kabuga was first indicted for his alleged involvement in the 1994 genocide in his country. Kabuga was arrested outside Paris in May on a warrant issued by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, a U.N. court that deals with cases remaining from now-closed temporary courts that prosecuted atrocities committed during the Balkan wars of the 1990s and the Rwandan genocide. He denies involvement in the Rwandan genocide.