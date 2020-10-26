Regis Catholic Schools releases COVID-19 dashboard

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday Regis Catholic Schools released a COVID-19 dashboard after announcing middle and high schools students will begin virtual learning for two weeks.

As of Monday, the dashboard showed there are nine students and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 at the middle and high schools. Plus, 164 students and 2 staff members are currently in quarantine from the middle and high schools.

Principal Paul Pedersen said Regis leaders will send wellness surveys to students as part of determining how safe it is to return to in-person classes.

They will also take into consideration the number of positive cases in the district as well, but Pedersen says for now, they have not picked a "safe" number.

"The virus is real," Pedersen said. "We take it seriously. Precautionary measures are always important. Right now our students are at home and we understand how fragile things can be. Our goal is to give everybody a moment to be safe, be home."

Pedersen said the district provided every student with a Chromebook so they can attend school virtually.

According to their websites, both the Neillsville and New Auburn School Districts are also temporarily moving to at-home remote learning.