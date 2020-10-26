Prevea Clinic in Eau Claire relocates COVID testing site

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, Prevea Health is opening a new testing site on Monday in Eau Claire.

The site will be the former wound clinic at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital (950 West Clairemont Avenue).

It was moved from its previous location at 617 West Clairemont because this way tests can be done inside, out of the elements.

Testing is available for free to anyone experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: cough, fever, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, runny nose or new loss of taste or smell.

It is also available to anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

If you want to be tested you must sign up using Prevea's online portal.