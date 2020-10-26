Only two more days of this “December” weather

The end is in sight. This cold spell will end before Halloween and temperatures into November look much warmer compared to the last week.

Still, we have two more days of December like cold before we can get to the warmer weather. Saturday and Sunday both tied a record cold high temperature and Monday we may break that threshold. The current record for October 26th is 35 degrees. Monday's forecast high: 32.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy to start, but we'll see more sunshine Monday afternoon. High pressure will inch close enough to keep the snow that's moving through Iowa south of the Chippewa Valley.

On that note, there are no snow chances, or precipitation chances in general for that matter, in the 7-day forecast.

The warmer weather arrives after Tuesday when temperatures will stay stuck in the upper 30's. Wednesday we'll start the climb back into the 40's and by the weekend we'll take a few shots at 50. Halloween looks near average and dry.