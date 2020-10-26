Mustangs movin,’ groovin’ and embracing unique state meet

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Music helps Menomonie High School's cross country teams relax.

And run fast.

Both Mustangs teams galloped to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet with sectional championships last weekend.

Menomonie will race this Saturday at Arrowhead High School, one of three host sites for this year's championships.

"We all knew it could be a goal, but the feeling of actually making it to state is something that doesn't compare to anything else," junior Madeline Palmer said. "It feels like we're on a high right now."

The girls team qualified as a team for the first time since 2016, while the boys team - undefeated this season - will race for a team title for the first time since 2005.

Instead of running for a title with the entire Division 1 field, the Mustangs will run in one of three sessions at Arrowhead High School.

Teams from each session can only arrive on site 60 minutes prior to race time and must leave before the next session begins. Awards will not be presented at the race site.

Menomonie is embracing the challenge, and understands it will be racing the clock as much as its competitors on the course.

"We're going to be chasing ghosts out there," senior Patrick Schwartz said. "Even if you're in complete space, you have to keep in mind every second counts, because in another heat, someone may be right behind you coming on."

Menomonie races at 3:30 p.m. (girls) and 4:10 p.m. (boys) on Saturday.

More state championship information can be found here