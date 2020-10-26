More record cold, but warmer days ahead

It's been another cold and winter-like day for us in the Chippewa Valley, in fact, another record cold day. Today's high temperature of 32 breaks the existing record coldest high temperature of 35 set in 1942. This makes today the third day in a row we tie or break that record.

Overnight, temperatures will plunge into the teens for most. Eau Claire's record low for Tuesday is 11, which will be tough to beat, but even without setting records, it will still be a very cold night for this time of year.

Thankfully there are no more snow chances in the forecast this week, but it stays cold through tomorrow. Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s once again, with highs in the mid 30s expected. With a stronger breeze, it will likely feel colder, with wind chills between 20 and 30 for most of the day.

Temperatures will gradually start to warm up starting Wednesday. We'll start with highs in the 40s on Wednesday, and by Halloween weekend, we can expect temperatures to actually be above average into the 50s.

