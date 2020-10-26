Longtime federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies

BOSTON (AP) — Judge Juan Torruella, who served nearly four decades on the Boston-based federal appeals court, has died at the age of 87. Circuit executive for the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Susan Goldberg, said Torruella passed away Monday morning. She said she could not provide the cause of death. Torruella was appointed to the 1st Circuit in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, becoming the first Puerto Rican to serve on a U.S. federal appeals court. Torruella was part of a three-judge panel that in July unanimously overturned Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a new trial to decide whether he should be put to death for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.