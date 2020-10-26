Japan rejects nuclear ban treaty; survivors to keep pushing

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will not sign a U.N. treaty that bans nuclear weapons and does not welcome its entry into force next year, rejecting the wishes of atomic bomb survivors in Japan who are urging the government to join and work for a nuclear-free world. The United Nations says 50 countries have ratified the treaty, paving the way for its entry into force in 90 days. Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary says signing the treaty is not realistic at a time when Japan, protected by the U.S. nuclear umbrella, faces growing threats in the region.